Rainy weather expected across Taiwan starting Sunday: CWA
Taipei, May 10 (CNA) Significant rainfall could start to affect Taiwan from Sunday due to an approaching weather front, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Friday.
The rainfall is expected to be most significant between late Sunday and early Monday, when northern, central and northeastern parts of the country may see occasional heavy downpours, the CWA said.
While daytime highs could remain at around 30 degrees Celsius on Sunday, northeastern winds may bring temperatures down to 25-27 degrees on Monday and Tuesday, forecasters said.
In northern Taiwan, the lows during the affected period could drop to 20-22 degrees, the administration said.
Before the rain arrives, Saturday's forecast indicates cloudy to sunny skies, with afternoon thunderstorms in mountainous regions and occasional showers in eastern Taiwan.
Maximum temperatures may reach 36 degrees in southern Taiwan and 30 degrees elsewhere, according to the CWA.
