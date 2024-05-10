Teenagers indicted for alleged involvement in junior high school murder

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 10 (CNA) Two juveniles, a boy and a girl, allegedly involved in a homicide case at a New Taipei junior high school have been charged with murder following an investigation by the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office.

The incident occurred on Dec. 25 last year when a male student was seriously injured by a fellow student, the boy, who was wielding a switchblade knife.

This happened after the girl allegedly argued with the victim, and the boy was asked to assist her in confronting him. The victim later died in the hospital.

Initially, the juvenile court placed the suspects, the boy and the girl, in protective custody. However, on March 21 this year, the court transferred the case to the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office for further investigation.

According to the prosecutors, they completed the investigation on Thursday and decided to charge both teenagers with murder.

Due to the provisions of juvenile law and laws protecting the welfare and rights of children and adolescents, the prosecutors will not provide details of the charges nor disclose information about the case.

However, they confirmed that both juveniles are being prosecuted for their alleged involvement in serious crimes that carry penalties of at least five years in prison.

The prosecutors said that since the pre-trial detention period for the two individuals has not expired, they will promptly prepare the complete case file and transfer it to the juvenile court that is part of the New Taipei District Court.

The decision on whether to continue the detention of the two minors will be made by the juvenile court judge, the prosecutors added.