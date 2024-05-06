2 Taipei restaurants to resume operations after suspected food poisoning outbreak

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 6 (CNA) Two Taipei restaurants have been cleared to resume operations after samples obtained from them showed no trace of norovirus, a virus found in some individuals who fell ill after dining at the two businesses in early April, the Taipei City Department of Health announced on Monday.

A total of 18 samples obtained on April 5 at the Ximen branches of Truewow and Xiang La Spicy Hot Pot tested negative for norovirus and bacteria that are common causes of food poisoning, according to the department's press release. These included eight environmental samples and seven samples of particles collected from the hands of staff members.

Among the 18 samples, three water samples were also found to contain no trace of noroviruses, but they failed to meet hygiene standards, the department reported, adding that subsequent water samples passed inspections after the restaurants were told to address the issue.

Both restaurants have been closed since April 6.

After a follow-up inspection, the department allowed the two restaurants to reopen. Wowprime Corp., the company that runs the restaurants, had implemented measures to improve hygiene at the two branches, such as water quality self-inspection and disinfection of the premises, officials said.

From April 5 to 12, a total of 155 individuals who had eaten at the two restaurants sought medical attention after displaying symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea, according to a previous press release by the department.

Regarding whether the incident constituted a food poisoning outbreak, the department said that out of 28 samples collected from the patients, six had tested positive for norovirus, and a final decision will be made following a comprehensive investigation.