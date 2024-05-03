Man sentenced to 80 months in jail for fatal DUI

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 3 (CNA) A man was sentenced to six years and eight months behind bars Friday for hitting and killing a Singaporean pedestrian in Taipei while driving under the influence (DUI), according to the Taiwan Taipei District Court.

The Taiwanese driver, surnamed Hsiang (向), demonstrated remorse and made an effort to make up for the accident in November 2022 by turning himself in and reaching a settlement with family members of the deceased, the court said in a press release.

Hsiang faced a minimum sentence of five years, but could have been sentenced to life imprisonment as the drunk driving offense occurred within 10 years of a previous offense, as noted by prosecutors during his indictment in July last year.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of between eight and 10 years.

Prior to the latest accident, where Hsiang not only drove without a license but also exceeded the speed limit, he had previously been fined on two occasions for drunk driving offenses in 2015 and 2019, according to the court.

However, on Nov. 1, 2022, Hsiang hit the Singaporean national crossing the street at a designated crosswalk on Dunhua South Road after drinking half a bottle of red wine, the court said.

Despite the severity of the crime, there was evidence Hsiang displayed positive post-offense conduct, it added.

Hsiang turned himself in to the police, before a breathalyzer test showed a reading of 0.58 milligrams per liter, well above the legal threshold of 0.25 mr per liter, the court explained.

In addition, he promptly wired NT$8 million (US$247,400) to the victim's family after reaching a settlement with them, it said.

It was later revealed in the case, which was heard by lay judges alongside professional judges, that the victim was also partly responsible for the accident because he was crossing the road when the light was red, according to the court.

The ruling can still be appealed.