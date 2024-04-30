Hsinchu policeman indicted for accessing, disclosing personal data

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 30 (CNA) A policeman serving in Hsinchu County has been indicted for alleged offences including abusing his position as a public official to access and disclose personal information, according to a statement issued Tuesdayby the Hsinchu District Prosecutors Office.

The policeman surnamed Huang (黃) was indicted for violating the criminal code by allegedly submitting false documents as a public official and disclosing information of a secret nature as a public official, the statement said.

He was also accused of violating the Personal Data Protection Act by abusing his power as a public official to unlawfully access personal information, the statement added.

He was arrested on April 26 on suspicion of abusing his position to unlawfully collect personal data while his office and bedroom were searched, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors added that Huang was aware he should not collect and share personal data while he worked at a police station under the Jhudong Precinct. However, he submitted false documents to access the personal information of four people from the police information system.

Huang used the information of two of the victims for his 'personal debt collection' and photographed information relating to the two others. He then sent it to two men surnamed Chen (陳) and Peng (彭), who were involved in organized crime, prosecutors said.

In contrast to his duty as a police officer to fight crime and protect societal order, Huang instead violated the law and tarnished the police's image by abusing his power for personal reasons, and by colluding with Chen and Peng, prosecutors added.

Given the serious nature of the charges, the prosecution suggested Huang receive a heavy sentence, the statement said.

Chen and Peng were indicted on suspicion of unlawfully using personal information, the statement added.