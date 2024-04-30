Invoice lottery to draw 300,000 more winners with cloud-based receipts

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 30 (CNA) The number of cloud-based receipts that will be eligible for a NT$500 (US$15.33) prize in the invoice lottery will increase from 1.65 million to 1.95 million per draw until December 2024, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced Tuesday.

The uniform invoice lottery is drawn every two months, with the cloud-based lottery winners drawn directly from receipts stored digitally. Each draw also includes 30 cloud-based receipts eligible for the NT$1 million prize, 16,000 that win NT$2,000 prizes, and 100,000 eligible for NT$800.

The additional NT$500 prizes aim to encourage consumers to ask for a cloud-based receipt instead of a paper receipt, with the ultimate goal of having a paperless lottery system, said the MOF Taxation Administration.

Consumers can store their cloud-based receipts on the MOF's integrated platform or carrier APPs, as well as assign bank accounts for their prize money to be transferred, making the whole procedure automatic and eco-friendly, the administration said.

The uniform invoice lottery was created to encourage consumers to ask for a receipt when making a purchase to avoid businesses engaging in tax evasion.