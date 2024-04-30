Daytime highs in northern Taiwan to dip nearly 10 degrees Wednesday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 30 (CNA) Daytime highs in northern Taiwan could plunge 10 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) has forecast.

A weather front is expected to pass through Taiwan on Wednesday and, combined with the effect of northeasterly winds, will send temperatures plunging to 22 degrees in northern Taiwan, 10 degrees lower than Tuesday, according to CWA forecaster Liu Yu-chi (劉宇其),

Liu added that due to the passing front, all parts of Taiwan will see isolated heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

As the front approaches, mountainous areas in Taiwan could see thunderstorms starting Tuesday afternoon, while other areas could also experience rain later in the day, he said.

According to Liu, the front is expected to leave Taiwan around Friday, and, with the northeasterly winds weakening at the same time, temperatures are expected to slowly rise and the rainfall should ease up.