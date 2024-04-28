More rain forecast throughout Taiwan from Wednesday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 28 (CNA) More rainfall is expected across Taiwan on Wednesday and Thursday, with the heaviest downpours likely to fall in western parts of the country, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Sunday.

Following the heavy rains last week, another weather front will approach Tuesday, bringing northeasterly winds that will strengthen the following day, the CWA said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, thunderstorms can be expected in northern, central, northeastern, and eastern Taiwan and in mountainous regions throughout the country, CWA forecasters said.

That rainfall, however, would not be classified as "plum rains," which typically fall between May and June, the CWA said.

The approaching weather front lacks the characteristics of the plum rains, which are usually stationary or lingering fronts accompanied by seasonal southwesterly winds, the weather agency said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the weather across Taiwan will be mild, with sunny to cloudy skies in most regions, and brief afternoon thunderstorms in northern, central and eastern parts of the country, CWA forecasters said.

High temperatures of 31-34 degrees Celsius can be expected across the country on Monday, with southern and southeastern Taiwan potentially seeing highs of 36 degrees, they said.

The CWA also said that southeastern Taiwan is likely to experience Foehn winds -- warm, dry gusts blowing down the sheltered side of the mountains into the valleys in the east.