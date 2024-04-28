Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, April 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Heavy penalties rare in cases of sexually explicit images involving minors

@China Times: Both sides are one family, should frequently interact: Wang Huning

@Liberty Times: Lai supports proposal to lower minimum age for government-funded health check-ups to 30

@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks win foreign investors to buy back, set to prompt Taiex to rise

@Commercial Times: Institutional investors rush to purchase 16 stocks

@Taipei Times: Lai sets sights on annual health forum

