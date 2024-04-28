Taiwan headline news
04/28/2024 12:23 PM
Taipei, April 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Heavy penalties rare in cases of sexually explicit images involving minors
@China Times: Both sides are one family, should frequently interact: Wang Huning
@Liberty Times: Lai supports proposal to lower minimum age for government-funded health check-ups to 30
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks win foreign investors to buy back, set to prompt Taiex to rise
@Commercial Times: Institutional investors rush to purchase 16 stocks
@Taipei Times: Lai sets sights on annual health forum
