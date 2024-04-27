Magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 27 (CNA) A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 2:21 a.m. Saturday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, about 23 kilometers north northeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 24.9 km, according to the administration.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, was highest in Hualien, Yilan, Nantou, Hsinchu counties and Taichung, Taoyuan and New Taipei, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in Miaoli, Taitung, Changhua, Yunlin and Chiayi counties as well as Taipei, Hsinchu and Chiayi cities, the CWA said.

The earthquake was felt across much of Taiwan.

Image taken from Central Weather Administration (CWA) website