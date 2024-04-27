Magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan
Taipei, April 27 (CNA) A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 2:21 a.m. Saturday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, about 23 kilometers north northeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 24.9 km, according to the administration.
The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, was highest in Hualien, Yilan, Nantou, Hsinchu counties and Taichung, Taoyuan and New Taipei, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in Miaoli, Taitung, Changhua, Yunlin and Chiayi counties as well as Taipei, Hsinchu and Chiayi cities, the CWA said.
The earthquake was felt across much of Taiwan.
