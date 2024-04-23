Focus Taiwan App
04/23/2024 10:36 AM
Taipei, April 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Tsai administration moved at snail's pace in promoting carbon reduction over 8 years

@China Times: Shih Che, Chen Shih-chung could be designated ministers without portfolio

@Liberty Times: Citizen Congress Watch blasts KMT, TPP for reversing democracy progress

@Economic Daily News: New Apple supply chain revealed; more Chinese plants than Taiwanese

@Commercial Times: Electronics shares weaken; old economy, financial stocks prop up Taiex

@Taipei Times: Lai vows to push transition to net zero

