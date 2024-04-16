Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

04/16/2024 10:24 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Finance Minister Chuang Tsui-yun expected to remain in office

@China Times: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to pass baton to Lawrence Wong on May 15

@Liberty Times: Case on whether National Women's League is KMT-affiliated organization still in preparatory stage after 6 years

@Economic Daily News: Taiex under attack; national funds intervene to give support

@Commercial Times: Taiwan stock, forex markets shocked by Middle East conflict

@Taipei Times: Land Sword II missile tests successful

Enditem/ls

> Chinese Version
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.18