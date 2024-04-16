To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Finance Minister Chuang Tsui-yun expected to remain in office

@China Times: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to pass baton to Lawrence Wong on May 15

@Liberty Times: Case on whether National Women's League is KMT-affiliated organization still in preparatory stage after 6 years

@Economic Daily News: Taiex under attack; national funds intervene to give support

@Commercial Times: Taiwan stock, forex markets shocked by Middle East conflict

@Taipei Times: Land Sword II missile tests successful

