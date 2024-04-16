Taiwan headline news
04/16/2024 10:24 AM
Taipei, April 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Finance Minister Chuang Tsui-yun expected to remain in office
@China Times: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to pass baton to Lawrence Wong on May 15
@Liberty Times: Case on whether National Women's League is KMT-affiliated organization still in preparatory stage after 6 years
@Economic Daily News: Taiex under attack; national funds intervene to give support
@Commercial Times: Taiwan stock, forex markets shocked by Middle East conflict
@Taipei Times: Land Sword II missile tests successful
