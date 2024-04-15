Taiwan headline news
04/15/2024 10:51 AM
Taipei, April 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Iran launches night raid in first direct attack on Israel from its territory
@China Times: Iran strikes Israel from the air; U.S. says it will not join counterattack
@Liberty Times: Medical care sector suggests promoting 'Health Taiwan' based on four pillars from next year
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stock investors bring up 3 scenarios amid the Middle East tension
@Commercial Times: TSMC expected to continue to set new high in quarterly sales
@Taipei Times: Military plans new navy command
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market04/15/2024 04:25 PM
- Culture
Taiwan makes big research strides in global university index04/15/2024 02:16 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 1.38%04/15/2024 01:58 PM
- Cross-Strait
11 Chinese aircraft cross Taiwan Strait median line or extension: Ministry04/15/2024 01:42 PM
- Politics
8 leaders of Taiwan's allies to attend Lai's inauguration: FM04/15/2024 12:48 PM