04/15/2024 10:51 AM
Taipei, April 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Iran launches night raid in first direct attack on Israel from its territory

@China Times: Iran strikes Israel from the air; U.S. says it will not join counterattack

@Liberty Times: Medical care sector suggests promoting 'Health Taiwan' based on four pillars from next year

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stock investors bring up 3 scenarios amid the Middle East tension

@Commercial Times: TSMC expected to continue to set new high in quarterly sales

@Taipei Times: Military plans new navy command

