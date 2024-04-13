8 earthquakes in Chiayi not related to Meishan Fault: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 13 (CNA) The southern county of Chiayi experienced eight earthquakes from late Friday to Saturday morning, said the Central Weather Administration (CWA), adding that they are likely unconnected to the deadly Hualien quake last week or the Meishan Fault.

From 11:43 p.m. Friday to 6:50 a.m. Saturday, Chiayi was hit by a total of eight earthquakes, a magnitude 4.9 temblor being the most powerful, with its epicenter in Budai Township, 14.5 kilometers southwest of Chiayi County Hall, according to the CWA.

Wu Chien-fu (吳健富), director of the CWA's Seismological Center, told CNA that the administration believes the earthquakes in Chiayi were not related to the Meishan Fault and also separate from the Hualien earthquake.

An earthquake is likely to occur when plates collide, Wu said, adding that these quakes were relatively far from the Meishan Fault and are therefore unlikely to be related to the fault.

It is possible that there will be more earthquakes in the coming days but the magnitude is expected to be limited, he said, while urging the public to take precaution as Taiwan is an earthquake-prone area.

After the magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan on April 3, there have been concerns that it could trigger strong temblors in other parts of the country.

One area of particular concern is Chiayi County, where the Meishan Fault -- which has reached its once-in-a-century activity cycle -- is located.

The Chiayi area has experienced 23 quakes since the beginning of the year, 19 of which were in April, CWA statistics show.