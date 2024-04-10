Electronic pet ID card launched by agriculture ministry

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 10 (CNA) The Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) has launched an electronic pet identification system to help enhance animal welfare and root out illegal breeding and smuggling.

Chiang Wen-chuan (江文全), head of the MOA's Animal Welfare Department, said Wednesday at a press conference that the new electronic ID cards will contain more information than was included on previous documents, for example, a picture of the pet.

The ID cards will also include the pet's birthdate, the name of the owner, and whether the animal has been sterilized and vaccinated.

He added that the online system was launched for convenience and due to not enough information being included about a pet on its previous ID document.

Pet owners will now be able to view and update all information relating to their animal on the Pet Registration Information System (https://www.pet.gov.tw/).

Previously, owners were only issued paper documents, which they had to update at registration agencies in person.

Chiang said he also hopes the new pet ID system will help clamp down on illegal breeding and the smuggling of animals, and gives prospective pet owners information on the mother of the pet they are considering purchasing or adopting.

Potential pet owners will also be able to flag anything suspicious, for example, if breeders fail to provide information on how the pet was bred, to animal welfare agencies, Chiang said.

Chiang added that currently only pet dogs are required to be registered per the Animal Protection Act, but in the future, it is likely to become mandatory for cats too.

Acting Agriculture Minister Chen Junne-jih (陳駿季) said electronic pet ID helps with tracing where animals have come from and will help with monitoring breeding facilities.

He added that other policies will be put forward to encourage people to register their pets, for example providing a discount on vaccines post-registration.

(By Wu Hsin-yun and Alison Hsiao) Enditem/kb