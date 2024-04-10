Taiwan headline news
04/10/2024 09:57 AM
Taipei, April 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Cho Jung-tai, Cheng Li-chiun, Kung Ming-hsin to hold top 3 Cabinet positions
@China Times: Lai Ching-te guides complete overhaul of Cabinet
@Liberty Times: Taiwan-U.S. interoperability progresses over time: ROC Navy general Tang Hua
@Economic Daily News: Taiex surges amid TSMC strength
@Commercial Times: Domestic, foreign investors jointly send Taiex higher
@Taipei Times: Military eyes closer exchanges with US
Enditem/ls
