04/10/2024 09:57 AM
Taipei, April 10 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Cho Jung-tai, Cheng Li-chiun, Kung Ming-hsin to hold top 3 Cabinet positions

@China Times: Lai Ching-te guides complete overhaul of Cabinet

@Liberty Times: Taiwan-U.S. interoperability progresses over time: ROC Navy general Tang Hua

@Economic Daily News: Taiex surges amid TSMC strength

@Commercial Times: Domestic, foreign investors jointly send Taiex higher

@Taipei Times: Military eyes closer exchanges with US

Enditem/ls

> Chinese Version
