30 reported ill in Taiwan from red yeast rice products

Taipei, April 8 (CNA) A total of 30 people have been reported ill from consuming supplements containing red yeast rice made from raw materials imported from Japan's Kobayashi Pharmaceutical as of Monday, according to Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (TFDA).

Five people in Japan have died after taking Kobayashi red yeast rice supplements as of April 4, while 1,120 people have sought medical attention and 196 have been hospitalized, according to official data released by the Japanese government.

While Taiwan has not directly imported the supplements made by Kobayashi, two local companies have imported raw materials for making red yeast rice from the Japanese company and have voluntarily removed their products from store shelves.

Of the 30 cases in Taiwan, reported between March 26 and April 7, five took Kobayashi's red yeast rice-based supplements bought in Japan, according to the TFDA.

The other 25 ingested red yeast rice foods or supplements made by Taiwanese manufacturers.

The symptoms experienced by those who felt unwell after using the products were mostly related to kidney issues, including dramatic drops in estimated glomerular filtration rate, urination problems, fatigue, and sore lower backs, according to TFDA data.

TFDA Deputy Director-General Lin Chin-fu (林金富) said Friday in a phone interview that an expert panel would be convened this week at the earliest to determine whether these reactions were connected to consumption of the domestically produced foods or supplements.