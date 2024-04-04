● 38 still missing as Hualien earthquake death toll rises to 10

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 4 (CNA) The death toll from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck Taiwan on Wednesday has risen to 10, with 38 others still unaccounted for.

The latest death involved a 65-year-old man killed by falling rocks while hiking on the Xiaozhuilu Trail in Hualien County, according to the Central Emergency Operation Center.

Photo courtesy of a private contributor April 3, 2024

Rescuers recovered the man's body on Thursday and are still searching for 38 others, the center said.

As of 4:25 p.m. Thursday, the strongest earthquake to hit Taiwan in nearly 25 years has resulted in 10 deaths and 1,067 injuries and also left 660 people stranded due to road damage.

The nine other deaths included a technician hit by falling rocks at a section of the Provincial Highway No.8; a driver hit by falling rocks at another section of the same highway; and three hikers on the Dekalun Trail in Hualien County.

A quarry, the Daqingshui Recreation Area on the Provincial Highway No. 9, and another section on the same highway all reported one death each, while in Hualien City, a woman died after reentering a partially collapsed building to rescue her pet cat.

(By Huang Li-yun and Elaine Hou) Enditem/ASG

