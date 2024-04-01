11 reported ill from red yeast rice products

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 1 (CNA) As of Monday, 11 Taiwanese have been reported ill from consuming food products containing Japan-based Kobayashi Pharmaceutical's red yeast rice, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare's Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

There have been a total of five deaths in Japan related to the product, and more were hospitalized with reported kidney problems.

While Taiwan has not imported the problematic product, two local companies have imported the raw materials for making red yeast rice from the Japanese company and have voluntarily removed the products from store shelves.

Of the 11 cases in Taiwan, three ingested health supplements, including one of Nolbel Red Yeast Rice Capsule and two of Da Yi Biotech Red Yeast Rice Capsule. Both products promised benefits of moderating blood lipids, according to the FDA.

The other eight cases consumed general food products, including three of Daiken Natto Red Yeast Rice Q10, two of Damokampo Natto Red Yeast Rice Vegan Capsule, one of Yunxi Natto Red Yeast Rice Q10, one Rhiodiola Rosea Root Capsule, and one Kobayashi Pharmaceutical's red yeast rice supplements bought from Japan, the FDA said.

At a report to the Legislation on Monday, Health Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元) said that the case may pose systematic risks in Taiwan. Therefore, the ministry is planning to set up a special case unit to assist victims with compensation demands.

The ministry is currently confirming the cases and will announce compensation procedures in a week at the earliest, he added.

The Consumer Protection Committee of the Cabinet said that they have received 18 complaints as of Monday. The head of the committee said that manufacturers, importers and distributors will all need to take responsibilities according to the Consumer Protection Act.

Consumers may file complaints through the companies, consumer protection groups or local consumer ombudsmen.

In cases involving 20 people or more, a class action suit may be filed, she said.