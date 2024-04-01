Weather fronts to bring cooler, wet weather over holiday weekend

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 1 (CNA) A pair of arriving weather fronts will bring rainy and slightly cooler weather to northern and central Taiwan over the April 4-7 Children's Day and Tomb Sweeping Day holiday weekend, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.

According to the CWA, hot and mostly sunny weather is expected across much of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs above 36 degrees Celsius possible on Tuesday in parts of Tainan and Kaohsiung.

From Thursday into Friday, another incoming weather front will bring scattered rain showers to northern and eastern Taiwan, as well as mountainous areas in the center of the country, while other regions will see mostly cloudy weather, CWA forecaster Chu Mei-lin (朱美霖) told CNA.

On Friday, daytime highs of 22-26 degrees are forecast for the north and 30-31 degrees in central and southern Taiwan, Chu said, adding that temperatures would rebound slightly on Saturday.

From Sunday into Monday, a second front will bring another round of rain and possible thunderstorms to northern and central Taiwan, as well as isolated showers in the east and the south, Chu said.

Next Monday, high temperatures in the north will again drop to around 22-26 degrees, Chu said.

