Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Weather fronts to bring cooler, wet weather over holiday weekend

04/01/2024 09:25 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, April 1 (CNA) A pair of arriving weather fronts will bring rainy and slightly cooler weather to northern and central Taiwan over the April 4-7 Children's Day and Tomb Sweeping Day holiday weekend, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.

According to the CWA, hot and mostly sunny weather is expected across much of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs above 36 degrees Celsius possible on Tuesday in parts of Tainan and Kaohsiung.

From Thursday into Friday, another incoming weather front will bring scattered rain showers to northern and eastern Taiwan, as well as mountainous areas in the center of the country, while other regions will see mostly cloudy weather, CWA forecaster Chu Mei-lin (朱美霖) told CNA.

Graphic: Central Weather Administration
Graphic: Central Weather Administration

On Friday, daytime highs of 22-26 degrees are forecast for the north and 30-31 degrees in central and southern Taiwan, Chu said, adding that temperatures would rebound slightly on Saturday.

From Sunday into Monday, a second front will bring another round of rain and possible thunderstorms to northern and central Taiwan, as well as isolated showers in the east and the south, Chu said.

Next Monday, high temperatures in the north will again drop to around 22-26 degrees, Chu said.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Matthew Mazzetta)

Enditem/cs

Related News

● Rains bring 19 million cubic meters of water to Taiwan's reservoirs

Graphic: Central Weather Administration
Graphic: Central Weather Administration
Graphic: Central Weather Administration
Graphic: Central Weather Administration
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.219