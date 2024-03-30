Taiwan headline news
03/30/2024 11:29 AM
Taipei, March 30 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Bongkrekic acid found in two dead, six critically ill food-poisoned diners
@China Times: Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng urged to stay after verbal resignation over son's scandal
@Liberty Times: Media personality Lucifer Chu gets 14 months in jail time for forcefully kissing Taipei City Councilor Chung Pei-chun
@Economic Daily News: 16 stocks lead market to move higher amid strong institutional buying
@Commercial Times: 15 stocks sitting on sound fundamentals expected to steam ahead in Q2
@Taipei Times: Taiwan's navy chief to visit U.S.: Sources
