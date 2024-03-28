Basketball star Quincy Davis gets 1-month sentence for domestic violence

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 28 (CNA) American-born Taiwanese basketball player Quincy Davis was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in prison for committing violence against his ex-wife last year, in a ruling issued by the Taoyuan District Court.

The one-month prison sentence, which can be commuted to a fine, was imposed because Davis repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, during trial, the court said.

Disputes of any kind should be handled rationally, the court said in its ruling, adding that those involved should never resort to physical violence.

Davis clearly failed to show emotional self-control or respect for another person's physical safety, the court in its ruling, which can still be appealed.

The professional basketball player, who in 2013 obtained Republic of China (Taiwan) citizenship through naturalization, was arrested after an alleged fight with his ex-wife in front of the Chingpu Police Station in Taoyuan's Zhongli District in May 2023.

The arrest came after it was found that his ex-wife had previously obtained a restraining order against him.

At the time, the police did not reveal the details of the altercation, but local media reports said the argument between the two had escalated into "pushing and shoving."

Davis was later released on bail of NT$100,000 (US$3,124) after questioning, and he was ordered by prosecutors to comply with the restraining order against him.

As the suspected domestic violence case also involved a family member who was a minor, no further information could be disclosed, police said at the time.