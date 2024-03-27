COST OF LIVING/Taipei Zoo to hike ticket prices from April 1
Taipei, March 27 (CNA) Taipei Zoo will increase its ticket prices with effect from April 1, the first such hike since 1997, the zoo said Wednesday.
A regular ticket will increase in price from NT$60 to NT$100 (US$3.12), while Taipei residents will continue to enjoy the current price, the zoo said in a press release.
Prices for concessionary tickets for kids aged 6-17, low income Taipei residents and members of the emergency services will be raised from NT$30 to NT$50, and group tickets will see a NT$28 increase to NT$70, the zoo said.
Children aged 5 and under and seniors 65 and above will continue to enjoy free access, it added.
Meanwhile, ticket prices for the Taipei Zoo Education Center and shuttle train inside the zoo will remain the same, at NT$20 and NT$5, respectively, according to the zoo.
