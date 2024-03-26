Seasonal winds to cool northern Taiwan Tuesday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 26 (CNA) Temperatures in northern Taiwan are expected to fall 6-7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday due to a strengthening northeasterly wind system, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) has forecast.

The CWA said the seasonal winds will push daytime highs in northern Taiwan to 23-24 degrees on Tuesday, down from around 30 degrees Monday, but the wet weather in the morning is expected to dry up later in the day.

Rainfall in eastern Taiwan, however, could increase later Tuesday, with daytime highs in the region forecast to hit 24 degrees in Yilan and 27 degrees in Hualien and Taitung, the CWA said.

Mostly cloudy to sunny skies are expected to prevail in central and southern Taiwan, with temperatures not expected to be affected by the seasonal winds and remain between 29 and 31 degrees, according to the CWA.

On Tuesday night, temperatures will fall to 17 degrees in the north and 20-23 degrees in central and southern Taiwan, the weather agency forecast.

The CWA has issued a dense fog advisory for the Penghu and Kinmen islands on Tuesday, expecting visibility of less than 200 meters, and it urged travelers to keep a close eye on possible disruptions in flight schedules during the day.

The ongoing seasonal winds are expected to weaken Wednesday, allowing temperature highs in northern Taiwan to rebound to 25-26 degrees during the day and to 27-28 degrees on Thursday, the CWA said.

Daytime highs will remain at 29-31 degrees in central and southern Taiwan in the coming days, it forecast.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment said air quality was rated "good" to "fair" in most of Taiwan on Tuesday.