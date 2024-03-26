Taiwan headline news
03/26/2024 10:19 AM
Taipei, March 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Ma Ying-jeou to visit China April 1; second 'Ma-Xi meeting' possible
@China Times: Ma's office says ex-president hopes to meet old friend; second 'Ma-Xi' meeting expected
@Liberty Times: Coast Guard to invest NT$8.85 billion over 5 years to strengthen fleet
@Economic Daily News: Major clients rush to order chips made on TSMC's advanced 3nm process
@Commercial Times: UBS upbeat about Taiwan's stock market
@Taipei Times: MEPs arrive to foster closer relations
