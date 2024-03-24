Man arrested after shooting at Taoyuan police station, officer

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 24 (CNA) A man who fired several shots into a Taoyuan police station late Saturday and engaged in a gun battle with police as he fled, injuring one officer, has been captured, local authorities said.

Speaking to reporters early on Sunday, Wu Ming-yen (吳明彥), the chief of Taoyuan's Jingfu Police Station, said an unidentified individual pulled up in a car and opened fire on the station at around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, and then drove off.

After area police were notified, a responding officer, surnamed Tsai (蔡), attempted to stop the suspect's car on Yong'an Road and was shot in the left shoulder, before returning fire with 12 shots as the suspect fled, Wu said.

Officers in two police cars ultimately trapped the suspect's vehicle between their cars near the intersection of Yong'an and Fuguo roads, taking the man into custody and seizing two handguns and a submachine gun, according to Wu.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the 43-year-old suspect, surnamed Yang (楊), had recently been investigated for illegal gun possession and had a warrant out for his arrest. Authorities are still investigating how he obtained the firearms, Wu said.

CNA photo March 24, 2024

A Taoyuan police source told CNA that Yang had fired eight shots into Jingfu Police Station, breaking the station's glass doors and damaging its reception desk.

In total, Yang fired around 30 shots during the exchange, while police fired 50, one of which was found lodged in the back of a bulletproof vest Yang was wearing, following his arrest at around 11:20 p.m., police said.

Prior to the shootings, Yang wrote a rambling Facebook post on Saturday evening, in which he accused the police of harassing him and failing to investigate multiple cases in which he was the victim.

A subsequent search of Yang's residence uncovered "large numbers" of electric and gas airsoft guns, police said.

Following interrogation, Yang is expected to be handed over to prosecutors on suspicion of attempted murder, obstruction of public officials and violations of the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act, police said.

Tsai, the 22-year-old officer who was shot while trying to apprehend Yang, underwent surgery at Linkou's Chang Gung Memorial Hospital to have the bullet removed and is expected to make a full recovery.

(By Wu Jui-chi and Matthew Mazzetta) Enditem/ASG