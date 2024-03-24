Taiwan headline news
03/24/2024 10:23 AM
Taipei, March 24 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Ex-Cabinet spokesman Chen Tsung-yen allegedly used code word in sex deals paid by club owners: Control Yuan investigation
@China Times: At least 133 killed in Moscow terror attack
@Liberty Times: Hsiao meets 2 Lithuanian presidential candidates
@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks to lead market on quarter-to-quarterincrease in revenue
@Commercial Times: 15 stocks bullish at end of Q3 on local, foreigninstitutional buying
@Taipei Times: DPP bill seeks to bolster army reserves

