Taipei, March 24 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Ex-Cabinet spokesman Chen Tsung-yen allegedly used code word in sex deals paid by club owners: Control Yuan investigation

@China Times: At least 133 killed in Moscow terror attack

@Liberty Times: Hsiao meets 2 Lithuanian presidential candidates

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks to lead market on quarter-to-quarterincrease in revenue

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks bullish at end of Q3 on local, foreigninstitutional buying

@Taipei Times: DPP bill seeks to bolster army reserves

