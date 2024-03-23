To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Temperatures of up to 32℃ forecast for central and southern Taiwan

Taipei, March 23 (CNA) Central and southern Taiwan may see daytime highs of 32 degrees Celsius, while sunny conditions are forecast across Taiwan Saturday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The CWA said that daytime highs on Saturday are forecast to reach 30-32 degrees in central and southern Taiwan, and 27-29 degrees in northern and eastern Taiwan.

It added that temperatures in inland areas could be even higher and that most of Taiwan could see a UV index of 8-10, meaning a very high risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure, around midday.

The CWA said Hualien, Taitung and the Hengchun Peninsula will experience brief local showers, adding that there is also a chance of scattered rain in mountainous areas in western Taiwan in the afternoon.

Warm and sunny conditions are forecast to continue into Sunday and next Monday, with daytime highs of 30 degrees and lows of at least 20 degrees across Taiwan, the CWA said.

North and northeastern Taiwan will become cooler on March 26 due to the effects of a passing front and strengthened northeasterly winds, with a chance of rain, the CWA said.