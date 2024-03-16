Mercury forecast to hit 30 degrees Saturday, dip to 10 next week

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 16 (CNA) The temperature in southern Taiwan is expected to soar Saturday to a high of 30 degrees Celsius, with sunny skies prevailing, but by next week the mercury will drop again, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The current warm weather will give way to a cold front, which is forecast to arrive next week, sending temperatures as low as 10 degrees in some parts of the country, the CWA said.

On Saturday, meanwhile, daytime temperatures will range between 29 and 30 degrees in southern Taiwan, while northern and central areas will see highs of 22 and 23 with a thick cloud cover, the CWA said.

Nighttime lows will fall to 15-17 degrees in northern Taiwan and 17-19 degrees elsewhere on Saturday night, the CWA said.

The weather on Sunday will remain stable, boosted by a southern wind system that might send the mercury up to 25-28 degrees in northern and central Taiwan during the day, while the highs in the south are likely to hover around 30 degrees, the CWA said.

By Tuesday, however, a cold air mass will move in, pushing daytime temperatures below 20 degrees in the north of the country, the weather agency forecast.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the mercury will fall to lows of 10 degrees in some parts of the country, due to the cold front coupled with a radiation cooling effect, which refers to the cooling of the ground under clear skies, light winds and dry conditions, according to the CWA.

Some rain can be expected next week, the CWA said, forecasting sporadic showers in northern and eastern areas of the country Monday into Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment on Saturday issued a "red" air quality alert for parts of the country, saying that the ozone levels were rising due to poor dispersion of pollutants in the air.

The "red" alert, the third highest on Taiwan's six-level AQI scale, was issued for some northern areas, as well as Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung in the south, advising people to avoid going outside, according to the ministry.

In some parts of northern and central Taiwan, the air quality index was flashing an "orange" warning, indicating unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups, the ministry said.