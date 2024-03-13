Northern Taiwan's Miaoli records 5.5 degrees Celsius Wednesday morning

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 13 (CNA) An on-going continental cold air mass and cooling effects sent temperatures down to just 5.5 degrees Celsius in Sanwan Township of Miaoli County in northern Taiwan, the lowest level recorded in low-lying areas early Wednesday morning, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The CWA said with moisture in the air depleting in the country, radiation cooling effects appeared active, referring to the cooling of the ground under clear skies, light winds and dry conditions.

Touwu Township in Miaoli also recorded the lowest temperature of 5.5 degrees early Wednesday morning, the CWA said.

The CWA has issued an "orange" cold temperature advisory, which signified sustained "very cold" weather of 10 degrees Celsius or below, for Miaoli.

In addition, a "yellow" warning has become effective in New Taipei City and Hsinchu County in the north, Yulin County in the south, Yilan County in the northeast as well as outlying Kinmen islands, indicating temperatures in the low-lying parts of those areas could dip below 10 degrees, the CWA said.

It said temperature highs are forecast to hit 22, 24 and 27 degrees in the north, central Taiwan and the south, respectively, on Wednesday before falling to 11, 12 and 16 degrees at night, urging the public to pay close attention to the wide daytime-nighttime temperature gap around the country.

Despite the low temperatures, the CWA said, weather conditions are stable around Taiwan with cloudy to sunny skies to continue on Wednesday.

The strength of the cold air mass is expected to weaken on Thursday with temperatures forecast to rise one to two degrees from a day earlier, the CWA said.

However, it said as cloud cover is getting thicker on Thursday, sporadic showers are possible in parts of the east and mountainous areas in the west.

Meanwhile, air quality around most of Taiwan was rated "fair" on Wednesday, while the air quality index flashed an "orange" warning in parts of central Taiwan, Yunlin, Chiayi and Pingtung counties, as well as Tainan and Kaohsiung cities in the south and outlying Matsu islands, indicating unhealthy levels for sensitive groups, according to the Ministry of Environment.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng, Chen Jen-hua and Frances Huang)

Enditem/cs