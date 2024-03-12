Tomax recalls chili powder containing banned pesticide from shelves

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 12 (CNA) The Taipei City government's health department has ordered Tomax Enterprise Co. to remove its chili pepper powder from shelves across Taiwan Tuesday after the results of tests showed it to contain a banned pesticide.

The chili pepper powder from the well-known Taichung-based spice manufacturer was found to contain 0.1 parts per million of chlormequat, a pesticide with toxicity that is banned from use in food products due to its potential detrimental effect on child growth, the Department of Health said in a statement.

According to the department, Tomax's product was one of six chili powder products from five local companies that failed the latest examination, while another 17 products passed.

Citing the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation, the Taipei health department said perpetrators face a fine ranging from NT$60,000 (US$191,223) to NT$200 million.

In response to the result, Tomax said that before the manufacturing process, all of its raw materials passed 411 pesticide exams, none of which included chlormequat.

The company will comply with Article 39 of the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation and send its goods for further examination after receiving official notification from the health department, it said.

In addition, Tomax has recalled its chili pepper powder and will not sell it again until the issue has been fully resolved.

The case has been transferred to the Office of Food and Drug Safety under the Taichung City government, which said it has contacted Tomax and the other companies for indications as to how they plan to resolve the problem.

The raw materials were imported from China and sold at Carrefour after being processed, according to the Taichung office, which will apply to Taipei's Department of Health for a second test and is still counting the number of goods involved.