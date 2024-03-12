To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Legislative Yuan to set up task force to investigate controversial Mirror TV license application

@China Times: Legislature to form task force to probe Mirror TV license application

@Liberty Times: Hsinchu Mayor Kao Hung-an's ex-aides reveal she ordered corruption case evidence destroyed

@Economic Daily News: Sales reports from TWSE, OTC-listed companies deliver surprisingly positive leads

@Commercial Times: Led by AI development, firms in 3 sectors report strong February sales

@Taipei Times: Beijing's cross-strait policy 'coercive'

