Taiwan headline news
03/12/2024 10:39 AM
Taipei, March 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Legislative Yuan to set up task force to investigate controversial Mirror TV license application
@China Times: Legislature to form task force to probe Mirror TV license application
@Liberty Times: Hsinchu Mayor Kao Hung-an's ex-aides reveal she ordered corruption case evidence destroyed
@Economic Daily News: Sales reports from TWSE, OTC-listed companies deliver surprisingly positive leads
@Commercial Times: Led by AI development, firms in 3 sectors report strong February sales
@Taipei Times: Beijing's cross-strait policy 'coercive'
Enditem/ls
Latest
- Society
Taiwan headline news03/12/2024 10:39 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading03/12/2024 10:20 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open lower03/12/2024 09:12 AM
- Politics
Legislature to form task force to probe Mirror TV license application03/11/2024 11:01 PM
- Society
17 people injured in school bus accident in Taipei tunnel03/11/2024 10:45 PM