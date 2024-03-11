Taiwan headline news
03/11/2024 10:24 AM
Taipei, March 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: China's CPPCC reiterates goal of 'peaceful unification' at closing meeting
@China Times: Tainted chili powder used to make barbecue sauce potentially supplied to various hot pot restaurants
@Liberty Times: Taiwan businessman found to have set up 10 companies to import tainted chili powder from China
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan's AI PC suppliers expected to get boost from Microsoft Windows 11 update
@Commercial Times: Foreign institutional investors to meet at forum on March 18
@Taipei Times: Some to cut investment in China: Study
