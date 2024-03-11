Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

03/11/2024 10:24 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 11 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: China's CPPCC reiterates goal of 'peaceful unification' at closing meeting

@China Times: Tainted chili powder used to make barbecue sauce potentially supplied to various hot pot restaurants

@Liberty Times: Taiwan businessman found to have set up 10 companies to import tainted chili powder from China

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan's AI PC suppliers expected to get boost from Microsoft Windows 11 update

@Commercial Times: Foreign institutional investors to meet at forum on March 18

@Taipei Times: Some to cut investment in China: Study

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.56