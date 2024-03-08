Taiwan starts testing all imported chili powder amid safety turmoil

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 8 (CNA) Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) announced Friday that all imported chili powder will be subject to 100 percent shipment-by-shipment inspections at the border effective immediately, amid food safety concerns that have prompted a temporary ban on chili and curry powder in school lunches nationwide.

The TFDA said it will also broaden the ongoing inspection of chili powder imported from China, triggered by the detection of Sudan dyes -- classified as toxic chemical substances and prohibited for use in foodstuffs in Taiwan -- in previous shipments.

As such, over the next month the administration will conduct retrospective random inspections at 29 local businesses that have imported Chinese chili powder over the past three years, the TFDA said in a press release.

Also on Friday, the administration disclosed the test results for 59 shipments of Chinese chili powder imported into Taiwan before December 11, 2023, saying that 14 did not meet inspection standards -- which brings the number of tainted chemical batches it discovered so far to 18.

The 59 shipments were imported from 21 Chinese exporters and manufacturers who were subsequently barred on Feb. 20 from shipping their products to Taiwan for three months due to violations of regulations, such as the presence of Sudan dyes or pesticides in those items.

The inspections are focused on shipments of chili powder exported by these businesses before Dec. 11, 2023 because that was the date from which all chili powder imported from China was subject to 100 percent shipment-by-shipment inspections at the border.

The case came to light when the Yunlin Public Health Bureau reported on Feb. 8 that it found in late January red chili powder used by a company in Taiwan contained 18 parts per billion (ppb) of Sudan III.

That resulted in a number of food products across Taiwan, including spicy shrimp chips called "Hsia Wei Hsien" being recalled over the past month.

According to the TFDA, a total of 127,089.2 kilograms of chili powder and related products have been removed from shelves as of Thursday.