11 batches of suspect chili powder found with banned dye: TFDA update

Taipei, March 6 (CNA) A total of 11 shipments of chili powder imported from China of 54 tested to date have been found to contain Sudan dyes, a red-color chemical substance banned in Taiwan for use in foodstuffs.

In an update on the testing of 59 shipments of chili powder imported into Taiwan prior to Dec. 11, 2023, Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) said Wednesday that 43 have passed inspection, 11 have not, and five remain in testing.

The 59 shipments being tested were imported from 21 Chinese exporters and manufacturers who were subsequently barred on Feb. 20 from shipping their products to Taiwan for three months due to violations of regulations, such as the presence of Sudan dyes or pesticides in those items.

The inspections are focused on shipments of chili powder exported by these businesses before Dec. 11, 2023 because that was the date from which all chili powder imported from China was subject to 100 percent shipment-by-shipment inspections at the border.

Sudan dyes are a group of industrial dyes consisting of several red colors -- including Sudan I, II, III, and IV -- which are listed as toxic chemical substances by the Ministry of Environment's Chemicals Administration.

TFDA Deputy Director-General Lin Chin-fu (林金富) said on March 2 that the testing of the 59 shipments would be completed by Wednesday, but that did not happen, and the TFDA did not provide any explanation.

The case came to light when the Yunlin Public Health Bureau reported on Feb. 8 that it found in late January that the red chili powder used by a company in Taiwan contained 18 parts per billion (ppb) of Sudan III.

That has resulted in a number of food products across the country, including spicy shrimp chips called "Hsia Wei Hsien," being recalled in the past month.

Following the Yunlin finding, local health authorities in New Taipei, Taoyuan, and Taichung found four other previous shipments of chili powder were also contaminated with Sudan dyes between Feb. 9 and Feb. 21, before the TFDA got involved in testing the 59 other shipments.

Combining those four contaminated shipments previously tested by local health authorities around Taiwan with the 11 shipments that recently tested positive for Sudan dyes during the ongoing inspection of the 59 shipments, the total number of tainted shipments becomes 15.

Of the 15 shipments testing positive for Sudan dyes, New Taipei-based Bao Hsin Enterprises Co. imported seven of them, and Chia Guang International and Gin Zhan International (registered at the same address in Kaohsiung) imported the remaining eight, said TFDA Northern Center Deputy Director-General Lin Hsu-yang (林旭陽) on Wednesday.

A total of 122,588.4 kilograms of chili powder and related food products from the three companies and their downstream food companies across Taiwan have been recalled, according to Lin Hsu-yang.

For the period from Dec. 11, 2023 to Feb. 20, 2024, when there was 100 percent shipment-by-shipment inspections of chili powders at the border before they entered Taiwan, another three shipments of chili powder tested positive for Sudan dyes, according to the TFDA.

Lin Chin-fu, meanwhile, said Wednesday that a section has been set up on the front page of the TFDA website that discloses information such as the companies that imported the contaminated chili powder and details of the related food products that have been recalled.

When asked what people could do to avoid consuming products with Sudan dyes, Lin Chin-fu said the dyes are oil-based substances, and their red color persists even when heated.

"When you see the colors [of foods] that seem to be abnormal, it is advisable not to make a purchase. If a product appears to be too white, it may have added bleach; similarly, if a product looks too red, there's a chance that Sudan dye has been added," he said.