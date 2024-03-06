To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 6 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: No consensus reached in talks on capsized boat; Chinese representatives accuse Taiwan's CGA of twisting facts

@China Times: Cross-strait negotiations on Kinmen incident fall apart

@Liberty Times: MOEA to provide subsidies of up to NT$500,000 for installation of energy efficient equipment

@Economic Daily News: China to issue long-term debt to finance important infrastructure

@Commercial Times: Boom in AI server supply chain expected to continue into 2025

@Taipei Times: MAC urges dialogue as PRC talks tough

