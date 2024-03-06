Taiwan headline news
03/06/2024 10:31 AM
Taipei, March 6 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: No consensus reached in talks on capsized boat; Chinese representatives accuse Taiwan's CGA of twisting facts
@China Times: Cross-strait negotiations on Kinmen incident fall apart
@Liberty Times: MOEA to provide subsidies of up to NT$500,000 for installation of energy efficient equipment
@Economic Daily News: China to issue long-term debt to finance important infrastructure
@Commercial Times: Boom in AI server supply chain expected to continue into 2025
@Taipei Times: MAC urges dialogue as PRC talks tough
Enditem/ls
Latest
- Business
Hon Hai's February sales down on seasonal factors03/06/2024 01:15 PM
- Society
Case involving actors in KTV fight to be decided by court03/06/2024 11:45 AM
- Society
Strong cold air mass to send mercury to 10 degrees over weekend03/06/2024 10:57 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news03/06/2024 10:31 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading03/06/2024 10:29 AM