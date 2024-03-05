Dumpling, instant noodle makers bought tainted chili powder: Authorities

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 5 (CNA) The restaurant chain Bafang Dumpling and instant noodle maker Wei Lih Foods both purchased chili powder from two Kaohsiung importers that has since been found to contain an industrial dye banned for use in foods, health authorities in the city have said.

The Kaohsiung City Health Department said on March 1 that it had asked prosecutors to seize 32,739 kilograms of chili powder imported from China from the two companies -- Chia Guang International and Gin Zhan International -- after tested samples were found to contain Sudan dyes at a concentration of 4-8 parts per billion.

On Monday, the department said it had issued fines totaling NT$3.06 million (US$96,947) to the two companies for violations of the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation, including entering false information in the government's food product tracing system.

The two companies, which are registered at addresses next door to each other in Kaohsiung's Lingya District, were ordered to halt operations for five days pending further inspections, it said.

The department also published a list of companies in seven cities and counties that purchased contaminated batches of chili powder, which included Bafang Dumpling locations in New Taipei and Kaohsiung, a Haidilao distribution center in Taoyuan, and instant noodle maker Wei Lih Food Industrial Co. in Changhua.

CNA graphic

The department said it had notified the health authorities in the seven municipalities to remove and recall the chili powder. On Tuesday, several of the companies named in the list issued statements saying they had not used, or had stopped using, the contaminated spice.