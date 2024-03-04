To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Officials to report to Legislature today on Kinmen boat accident

@China Times: Overall retirement rate of civil servants down 36% after 6 years of pension reform

@Liberty Times: 32 percent of young adults own homes, an 11% increase over 5 years

@Economic Daily News: TSMC's Kumamoto plant gets big orders from Sony

@Commercial Times: Nvidia corners orders for TSMC 3nm, 4nm chips

@Taipei Times: Legislators seek tougher security laws

