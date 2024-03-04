Taiwan headline news
03/04/2024 10:51 AM
Taipei, March 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Officials to report to Legislature today on Kinmen boat accident
@China Times: Overall retirement rate of civil servants down 36% after 6 years of pension reform
@Liberty Times: 32 percent of young adults own homes, an 11% increase over 5 years
@Economic Daily News: TSMC's Kumamoto plant gets big orders from Sony
@Commercial Times: Nvidia corners orders for TSMC 3nm, 4nm chips
@Taipei Times: Legislators seek tougher security laws
Enditem/pc
Latest
- Business
Taiwan to study ways to tell local oysters, imports apart03/04/2024 10:58 PM
- Society
Weather turnaround on tap, highs of 30°C expected Tuesday03/04/2024 09:49 PM
- Sports
Chou Yi-hsiang's historic buzzer-beater propels Pilots past Braves03/04/2024 09:38 PM
- Politics
Air drills to be conducted by Navy and Air Force starting Monday03/04/2024 09:20 PM
- Business
Taiwan's economy turns stable in January03/04/2024 09:14 PM