03/04/2024 10:51 AM
Taipei, March 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Officials to report to Legislature today on Kinmen boat accident

@China Times: Overall retirement rate of civil servants down 36% after 6 years of pension reform

@Liberty Times: 32 percent of young adults own homes, an 11% increase over 5 years

@Economic Daily News: TSMC's Kumamoto plant gets big orders from Sony

@Commercial Times: Nvidia corners orders for TSMC 3nm, 4nm chips

@Taipei Times: Legislators seek tougher security laws

