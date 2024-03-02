Over 20,000 kg of tainted chili powder products recalled: FDA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 2 (CNA) A total of 26,054.1 kilograms of food products that used chili powder found to contain the banned dye Sudan III have been recalled or seized as of Saturday, Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

The Sudan III incident came to light in February when it was found that chili powder supplied by New Taipei-based Bao Hsin Enterprises Co., which was imported from Sanhe Drug Co. in China's Henan Province, contained the carcinogenic Sudan III and was sold to multiple downstream businesses.

The tainted chili powder was later found to have been used in the production of several food products, including carrot cookies, pork jerky, and "Hsia Wei Hsien" spicy shrimp chips.

According to the FDA, it has suspended 21 Chinese businesses from exporting chili powder products to Taiwan for three months, from Feb. 20 to May 19 this year.

The FDA and local health authorities started inspecting chili powder exported by these businesses before Dec. 11 last year, the date from which all chili powder imported from China was subject to 100 percent batch-by-batch inspections.

As of Saturday, 59 batches imported before Dec. 11 had been inspected, with 10 found to contain Sudan III, while 14 are still undergoing inspections, FDA Deputy Director-General Lin Chin-fu (林金富) said.

Lin added that the results of tests on the remaining 14 batches will be provided by March 6.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said starting March 1, if an imported food product is found to contain any substance that is toxic or harmful to humans, or to have been adulterated or counterfeited, or contain food additives not approved by the central competent authority, before or after entering Taiwan, the relevant businesses will be suspended from exporting products to Taiwan with immediate effect.

In addition, local prosecutors have launched investigations into three Taiwanese importers and one manufacturer, the ministry said.

Regarding the incident, Health Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元), the Office of Food Safety under the Executive Yuan, and the FDA are scheduled to present a report to the Legislative Yuan on March 4, according to the Legislature meeting schedule.