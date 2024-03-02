Taiwan headline news
03/02/2024 11:22 AM
Taipei, March 2 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Thief drives stolen car, killing 3 in 30 minutes
@China Times: Man drives stolen car, killing 3, injuring 2 in one night
@Liberty Times: Hsinchu County chief accused of corruption by prosecutors
@Economic Daily News: 15 strong stocks propel stock market to steam ahead
@Commercial Times: 16 stocks sitting on high dividend yields attract buying
@Taipei Times: Guatemala urged to keep Taiwan ties
Enditem/kb
Latest
- Society
Flights disrupted by planned closure of Taoyuan airport runway03/03/2024 09:28 PM
- Society
Body of sewage plant worker retrieved after falling into clarifier03/03/2024 09:22 PM
- Sports
Giants, Monkeys end in a draw at 90th anniversary Taiwan series03/03/2024 09:04 PM
- Society
New Taipei to fine tainted Chinese chili powder importer NT$2 million03/03/2024 08:53 PM
- Society
Floral attractions a big draw in Taipei throughout March03/03/2024 08:19 PM