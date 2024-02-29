Focus Taiwan App
Retired civil servant pensions to be retroactively raised by 4%

02/29/2024 09:44 PM
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Feb. 29 (CNA) The Examination Yuan and Executive Yuan on Thursday approved proposals to raise monthly pension payments for retired civil servants, military personnel, and public school teachers by 4 percent, retroactively from Jan. 1.

In a press release, the Ministry of Civil Service stated that the Law on the Retirement Pension of Civil Servants stipulates that pension payments must be reviewed and adjusted either every four years or when accumulated consumer price index (CPI) growth reaches 5 percent.

Accumulated CPI growth, since a 2 percent pension adjustment was announced in July 2022, reached 5.51 percent at the end of 2023, the ministry said.

In a separate statement, the Cabinet said a review committee set up by the Ministry of National Defense, Ministry of Civil Service, and Ministry of Education met on Jan. 23 and came to an agreement to raise the pension payments by 4 percent.

The proposals were presented concurrently to the Examination Yuan, which oversees civil servants, and the Executive Yuan, which oversees military personnel and public school teachers, and were approved on Thursday.

(By Chen Chun-hua and Wu Kuan-Hsien)

Enditem/kb

