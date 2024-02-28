Taipei 101 light display commemorates 228 Incident
02/28/2024 08:09 PM
Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) A light display of messages commemorating the 77th anniversary of the 228 Incident was projected onto Taipei 101 on Wednesday.
The owners of the skyscraper said that they wished to encourage Taiwan to move steadily forward, defend the values of democracy and justice as well as convey peace, love and hope.
The slogans included "228 Peace Memorial Day", "Heal Pain with Love," "Freedom, Democracy, Taiwan", "Walk Forward in Unity" and "HOPE & LOVE."
The slogans are being displayed from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
