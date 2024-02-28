Taipei 101 light display commemorates 228 Incident

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) A light display of messages commemorating the 77th anniversary of the 228 Incident was projected onto Taipei 101 on Wednesday.

The owners of the skyscraper said that they wished to encourage Taiwan to move steadily forward, defend the values of democracy and justice as well as convey peace, love and hope.

The slogans included "228 Peace Memorial Day", "Heal Pain with Love," "Freedom, Democracy, Taiwan", "Walk Forward in Unity" and "HOPE & LOVE."

The slogans are being displayed from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

(By Liu Chien-ling and Wu Kuan-Hsien)

"Heal Pain with Love" is displayed on the Taipei 101 skyscraper on the 228 Incident's 77th anniversary. CNA photo Feb. 28, 2024