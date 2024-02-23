CGA vessel, drones police Orchid Island traditional flying fish season

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 23 (CNA) The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) dispatched a vessel and drones to areas around Orchid Island Friday to prevent tourists from disrupting the Indigenous Tao people's celebration of their annual flying fish season.

In a statement, the CGA said it is taking the action to help uphold the rights of the Tao people to observe their cultural traditions unhindered, as part of a special program seeking to preserve Orchid Island's marine resources from Feb. 23 to June 14.

In the past, tourists have filmed events, damaged the traditional tatala boats used by the Tao during the ceremony, or interrupted fishing activities by riding ski jets in their vicinity.

For the duration of the program, a new 100-ton vessel and drones will be deployed to patrol areas around the island, monitor the environment and prevent visitors or other fishing boats from interrupting the festival.

CNA file photo Jan. 26, 2023

Every February, the Tao people celebrate a unique festival in which they make careful preparations based on traditional rules and rituals, before setting sail to catch flying fish and passing on a culture in which their ancestors believed flying fish are a "sacred gift from Heaven."

Regarding the festival, Taitung County government announced that all motorized vessels are forbidden from catching flying fish within three nautical miles of Orchid Island during the season, and that fishing boats weighing over 10 tons cannot catch the fish within 6 nautical miles of the coastline.

Anyone who violates related regulations is subject to a fine based on the provisions of the Fisheries Act.

The agency added that the measures are also intended to raise public awareness of marine conservation and culture preservation. If members of the public encounter any behavior they believe to be illegal they are encouraged to call 118 or 0988918903 and file an incident report with the authorities.

(By Tyson Lu and Evelyn Yang) Enditem/AW