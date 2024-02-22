Focus Taiwan App
02/22/2024 11:36 AM
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Feb. 22 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: China surveillance ship spotted in waters off Matsu

@China Times: Chinese fishermen accuse Taiwan Coast Guard of colliding with their boat, causing capsize

@Liberty Times: Washington urges Beijing to exercise restraint after Chinese coast guard boards Kinmen tourist boat

@Economic Daily News: Intel pits against TSMC for lead in 1nm technology

@Commercial Times: Intel holds IFS Direct connect to act as trailblazer in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing

@Taipei Times: Have faith in Kinmen probe, CGA says

Enditem/ASG

