Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

02/21/2024 10:39 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Feb. 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Collision caused boat to capsize: Kinmen prosecutors

@China Times: Kinmen prosecutors confirm Coast Guard did not record chase of intruding boat

@Liberty Times: Traffic offenses subject to less than NT$1,200 fines to be exempt from penalty points

@Economic Daily News: TSMC goes up; Taiex hits new high

@Commercial Times: Taiwan stocks rise across the board

@Taipei Times: Premier urges rationality amid dispute

Enditem/ls

Related News
Taiwan shares hit new highs on futures-led buying
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.48