Taiwan headline news
02/21/2024 10:39 AM
Taipei, Feb. 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Collision caused boat to capsize: Kinmen prosecutors
@China Times: Kinmen prosecutors confirm Coast Guard did not record chase of intruding boat
@Liberty Times: Traffic offenses subject to less than NT$1,200 fines to be exempt from penalty points
@Economic Daily News: TSMC goes up; Taiex hits new high
@Commercial Times: Taiwan stocks rise across the board
@Taipei Times: Premier urges rationality amid dispute
Enditem/ls
Latest
- Cross-Strait
Taiwan's military to stay out of China dispute to avoid escalation02/21/2024 02:13 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 0.41%02/21/2024 01:55 PM
- Society
Taiwan's FDA joins international medicines regulatory authorities02/21/2024 01:20 PM
- Cross-Strait
U.S. calls for peace amid Taiwan-China maritime dispute02/21/2024 12:41 PM
- Sports
Taiwan's Yu Chang signed by Tampa Bay Rays to minor league contract02/21/2024 12:31 PM