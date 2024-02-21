To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Collision caused boat to capsize: Kinmen prosecutors

@China Times: Kinmen prosecutors confirm Coast Guard did not record chase of intruding boat

@Liberty Times: Traffic offenses subject to less than NT$1,200 fines to be exempt from penalty points

@Economic Daily News: TSMC goes up; Taiex hits new high

@Commercial Times: Taiwan stocks rise across the board

@Taipei Times: Premier urges rationality amid dispute

