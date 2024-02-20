Taiwan headline news
02/20/2024 10:33 AM
Taipei, Feb. 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Chinese Coast Guard boards Taiwanese sightseeing boat by surprise in waters around Kinmen, Xiamen
@China Times: Chinese Coast Guard boards Kinmen sightseeing boat by surprise to conduct 'inspection'
@Liberty Times: Chinese Coast Guard arbitrarily boards Kinmen sightseeing boat; Taiwan Coast Guard ship safely escorts boat back to Kinmen
@Economic Daily News: Rates for residential-use electricity to go up
@Commercial Times: Rates for residential-use electricity to be hiked, starting April 4
@Taipei Times: TSMC Japan a promise of better ties: Lai
Latest
- Cross-Strait
Relatives of Chinese men who died in Coast Guard chase arrive in Kinmen02/20/2024 03:31 PM
- Politics
Nearly all ex-allies paying back Taiwan loans: MOFA02/20/2024 02:51 PM
- Politics
Taiwan calls on Japanese library to correct designation02/20/2024 02:18 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.63%02/20/2024 02:02 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading02/20/2024 11:10 AM