Taipei, Feb. 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Chinese Coast Guard boards Taiwanese sightseeing boat by surprise in waters around Kinmen, Xiamen

@China Times: Chinese Coast Guard boards Kinmen sightseeing boat by surprise to conduct 'inspection'

@Liberty Times: Chinese Coast Guard arbitrarily boards Kinmen sightseeing boat; Taiwan Coast Guard ship safely escorts boat back to Kinmen

@Economic Daily News: Rates for residential-use electricity to go up

@Commercial Times: Rates for residential-use electricity to be hiked, starting April 4

@Taipei Times: TSMC Japan a promise of better ties: Lai

