Sweet soda makers barred from hyping drinks' nutritional benefits
Taipei, Feb. 19 (CNA) The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) has amended regulations on the labeling of sweetened carbonated beverages that will include a ban on the use of promotional phrases related to nutrients, the agency announced Monday.
Under the new rules, beverage labels or packaging will not be allowed to claim the drink is "high" or "rich" in nutrients, such as vitamin C, according to the TFDA.
Such changes to the "Regulations on Nutrition Labeling for Prepackaged Food Products" will give consumers a better idea of what the drinks contain and steer them clear of consuming excessive amounts of sugar, TFDA Deputy Director-General Lin Chin-fu (林金富) said.
Instead of promotional and more subjective labels, makers of sweetened carbonated beverages will now need to have factual nutritional claims on its labeling, Lin said.
Citing an example, he said many sweet drinks today contain nutrients such as vitamin C, and in the future the actual amount of vitamin C or any other nutrient will need to be mentioned on the packaging.
For carbonated beverages that are sugar-free, however, Lin said they will be permitted to maintain labels claiming the drink is "high" or "rich" in nutrients provided that the drink has at least 30 percent of the recommended daily intake of the nutrient mentioned.
The new provisions will take effect immediately, but a grace period will be available for some of the amended clauses until Jan. 1, 2026, the TFDA said.
