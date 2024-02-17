Tourism Administration fines 'We Love Tour' NT$810,000

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 17 (CNA) The Tourism Administration on Saturday found Taiwan tour company "We Love Tour" guilty of various counts of misdemeanor and imposed a NT$810,000 (US$25,839) fine on the company.

The fine was imposed one day after the administration ordered We Love Tour" to suspend its operations for three month, after failings on the part of the company led to 292 travelers having their schedules changed or cancelled while vacationing on the island of Phú Quốc in Vietnam between Feb. 11 and Feb. 14.

At a press conference, the administration said evidence of misconduct specifically applying to the tour packages to Phú Quốc include 10 groups who were not provided with proper accommodation, food or transportation.

On top of the mistreatment, the administration said the Taiwan tour agency did not sign contracts with Vietnamese tour operators to manage the groups' travel packages.

Some or all of the members in six of the 10 groups were also not given proper travel contracts, the administration said, adding that one such group was not provided with a Taiwanese tour manager. Typically, Taiwan's tours abroad include a Taiwanese tour manager who acts as a translator and tour captain.

We Love Tour's misconduct for the Vietnam tours mean that it violated Taiwan's Act for the Development of Tourism and Regulations Governing Travel Agencies, the administration said.

Therefore, the administration said it decided to issue a fine of NT$810,000 on the Taiwanese travel company.

Additionally, the administration announced a number of channels in which the 292 travelers to Phú Quốc, and the 430 We Love Tour customers who have already paid for tours that are now cancelled due to the company's suspension of its operations, may get reimbursed for their troubles.

For the 430 customers whose tours were cancelled, the administration said they could contact the banks that issued the credit cards which they used to pay for the travel package to dispute the transaction.

Those that paid by cash or bank transfer were told to organize paperwork to bring to the Travel Quality Assurance Association (TQAA) for further assistance.

The TQAA is also responsible for helping the 292 travelers to Vietnam with their claims, the administration said.

Also at the press conference, TQAA Secretary-General Wu Mei-hui (吳美惠) explained that We Love Tour banked in approximately NT$13 million for tour packages it booked for customers up until April.

Alongside the extra fees the 292 customers paid for, including for either food or early return tickets to Taiwan, We Love Tour owe around NT$20 million to its customers, a sum which We Love Tour General Manager David Lin (林大鈞) told TQAA that he is not able to pay.

TQAA Chairman Chang Yung-cheng (張永成) added that his association will help all affected travelers file a class action lawsuit to seek legal redress towards We Love Tour.

Chang said Lin was unable to fulfil any of the compensation promises and guarantees he made to customers.

We Love Tour not only committed fraud against its customers and partners, Chang added, it also tarnished the reputation of Taiwan's some 4,000 travel agencies, and that it is the TQAA's duty to clear the name of Taiwan's tourism industry.

TQAA revoked the membership of We Love Tour on Friday.

Additionally, the Tourism Administration added that it had never issued a fine to We Love Tour before this current incident, while the TQAA also added that it had not received any previous complaint against the company.