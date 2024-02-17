TR ticket machines to provide TPass renewal services from Feb. 23

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 17 (CNA) Taiwan Railway (TR) passengers will be able to use its automated ticket machines at train stations across the country to renew their "TPass" public transport passes from Feb. 23, the operator said Friday.

According to the state-owned railway company, all 432 machines can be used by passengers to renew their passes for another 30 days from the original expiry date.

However, passengers are required to complete the process within 10 days before their pass expires, and it can only be extended on the same travel plan, the company said.

In addition, passengers can only renew their TPass in the region their plan covers, it said.

For example, "Taipei-New Taipei-Keelung-Taoyuan" TPass users can only renew their plans at TR stations in the four cities above, the company said.

The TPass scheme was launched as part of a NT$380 billion (US$12 billion) post-pandemic economic recovery package passed by lawmakers in March last year.

The 30-day unlimited transport pass can be used for railway, metro, bus, light-rail, and ferry journeys as well as YouBike rentals across multiple regions in Taiwan.