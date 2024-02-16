Warmer weather forecast for Taiwan over weekend: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 16 (CNA) The weather in Taiwan will warm up starting Saturday after a slight drop in temperatures Friday due to seasonal northeasterly winds, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) has forecast.

The cooler weather Friday is mainly expected in northern Taiwan, with lows of 14-17 degrees Celsius forecast for cities and counties north of Taichung, while the CWA predicted lows of 18-21 degrees for other parts of Taiwan.

The weather bureau forecast daytime highs of 16-18 degrees for northern Taiwan and Yilan County, compared to highs of 21-24 degrees expected for the area stretching from Taichung to Tainan and 25-27 degrees for the Kaohsiung and Pingtung areas.

The cooler weather will be accompanied by rain in areas north of Taoyuan, eastern Taiwan, and the Hengchun Peninsula in the south, the CWA forecast, but the precipitation should ease up later Friday.

Temperatures should start picking up on Saturday, with daytime highs of 22-25 degrees predicted for most of the island and a high of 28 degrees expected for southern Taiwan.

From Sunday to next Tuesday, the weather is predicted to be stable across Taiwan, with sunny or partly cloudy skies forecast. Southern Taiwan could see daytime highs of 30 degrees, the CWA said.